JB Andreassi and Michael Fulfree, stars of the new series “Selling the Hamptons,” tease “endless” luxury properties to be featured on the show.

JB Andreassi and Michael Fulfree of ‘Selling the Hamptons’ Tease ‘Endless’ Luxury Properties Featured in the New Series

There are a plethora of mega mansions.

Selling the Hamptons, a new Discovery(plus) series, follows real estate agents in one of New York’s most affluent zip codes, and the homes they’re selling are truly spectacular.

Bianca D’Alessio, JB Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias, and Mia Calabrese star in the new show, which premieres on Thursday, January 20.

“It’s a magical place to be in the Hamptons.”

Beautiful people, cars, homes, and celebrity sightings abound.

Calabrese explained in one of the series’ teasers, “It’s so chic.”

“People will go to any length to close a deal.”

Andreassi and Fulfree discussed what sets Selling the Hamptons apart from other real estate shows, as well as some of the most extravagant features they’ve seen at their listings, ahead of the series premiere.

Fulfree explained, “It really shows some unique things that have never been featured on a series before.”

“I believe it will astound people.”

The following is their Q&A:

What sets Selling the Hamptons apart from other real estate reality shows, according to Us Weekly?

Michael Fulfree: What makes this show truly unique is that it captures the ultra-luxury market in one of the country’s most prestigious zip codes.

It’s a very hot real estate market in our area, and to be able to capture that in a year of filming — which was insane — was truly remarkable.

Since the pandemic, new construction has been geared toward having every fun toy and luxury item in the home, allowing you to never leave.

What you’ll see are homes with features you’ve never seen before, such as full pools and saunas in a home’s lower-level basement.

Beautiful offices and finishes can be found, as well as 13-car garages with lifts!

JB Andreassi: We’re talking about listings in our ultra-luxury alpha market, which is (dollar)10 million and up, as well as (dollar)15 million, (dollar)20 million, and (dollar)30 million listings that are part of the show from beginning to end.

Picking up the billionaire client who flies onto the helipad on Meadow Lane in Southampton is one of the responsibilities that comes with it.

It is a genuine performance.

Us: Did you have any reservations about getting?

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Selling the Hamptons’ Stars J.B. Andreassi and Michael Fulfree Tease ‘Endless’ Luxury Properties Featured on the New Series