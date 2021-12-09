JBL, a WWE Hall of Famer, recalls Vince McMahon’s initial reaction to John Cena.

JBL, a WWE Hall of Famer, recalls Vince McMahon’s initial impression of John Cena.

John Cena is, without a doubt, one of WWE’s most decorated wrestlers.

He has 16 world championship reigns, has main-evented WrestleMania five times, and was the company’s top star for nearly a decade.

Cena’s early years in the company, however, were not always easy.

It’s been widely reported that he was on the verge of being fired before discovering his rapper persona, and in a new interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL confirmed that Vince McMahon personally asked him about Cena’s potential as a top star.

At WrestleMania 21, Cena defeated “The Wrestling God” to win his first world title.

Layfield told Sportskeeda that “there weren’t a lot of believers in Cena.”

“I’m not sure if there were any skeptics.”

Vince, on the other hand, asked me one day, ‘How is he?’ I replied, ‘He’s your guy, man.’ Vince asked, ‘Is he that good?’ I replied, ‘Yeah.’

He later added, “It’s a different dynamic going from, say, eight minutes to 30 minutes.”

“Now, I believe he did it with Kurt Angle as well, who is unquestionably one of the best of all time.”

Some guys, however, never made that transition when I first met him out there.

It’s difficult.”

Cena made a brief return to the WWE this summer, culminating in an unsuccessful challenge for the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

He then went on Good Morning America to discuss his wrestling future.

“I believe I will do my best until I feel I have offended the customer.”

There’s nothing like the adrenaline rush of being in the ring with an audience.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to participate in a wide range of activities.

It’s impossible to put into words how powerful that energy is.

That’s where I call home.

Without it, I wouldn’t be who I am today.

The audience is my family, and I want to treat them with respect. I still feel good, even though I came in second, and I still believe I have something to offer.”

As his acting career took off, Cena shifted to sporadic wrestling appearances in 2018.

He starred in F9, The Suicide Squad, and Vacation Friends this year alone, and his HBO Max series, Peacemaker, is set to premiere in early 2022.

