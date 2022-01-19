Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux of Below Deck Sailing Yachts Confirms Paternity of Dani Soares’ 7-Month-Old Daughter “Sweet and Beautiful”

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux of Below Deck Sailing Yachts Confirms Paternity of Dani Soares’ ‘Sweet and Beautiful’ 7-Month-Old Daughter

After previously claiming he didn’t know whether he was the father of Dani Soares’ daughter, Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux returned from a seven-month Instagram hiatus to confirm his paternity.

“The year 2021 was drawing to a close.

“A new year in 2022 begins with high ambitions and positivity,” the 27-year-old Bravo host wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 19, seven months after his last online post.

“My social media silence was purposeful and much needed.”

I took advantage of that time to focus on what was important to me, including my mental health.”

On season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the deckhand began dating Dani, 33, and explained that he couldn’t let 2022 “go any further” without sharing some “beautiful” news about his and Dani’s baby.

“I’m happy and proud to announce that sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” he wrote, adding that obtaining an international DNA test was “no small feat.”

Dani surprised her fans when she announced she was expecting her first child in April 2021.

She didn’t reveal the identity of the father at the time, but viewers quickly assumed it was Jean-Luc.

In May 2021, the cohost of the “Pita Party” podcast gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Lilly, but the paternity question remained unresolved.

During the Bravo show’s reunion special in June 2021, Jean-Luc stated that he was awaiting a paternity test but that if the baby was his, he wanted to “coparent together.”

Dani revealed on the “Side Piece” podcast a month later that she had yet to hear from her ex regarding the test and the steps he wanted to take to become a parent.

“Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability,” Jean-Luc wrote on Wednesday about his relationship with the nursing student.

It hasn’t been easy, he explained, because Dani is a “full-time mother and worker” and he has a hectic schedule that requires him to be “gone for extended periods of time.”

“It’s critical [to work out]for the sake of our daughter, who requires the presence of both parents.”

