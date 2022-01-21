Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux, the father of Dani Soares’ daughter, confirms his paternity.

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux, a below-decks sailing yacht star, confirms Dani Soares’ paternity.

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux has revealed the results of a DNA test, months after drama erupted between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux over her baby.

Below Deck Sailing Yachtstar Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is finally ready to take on a new challenge: fatherhood.

To refresh everyone’s memory, Jean-Luc’s co-star—and love interest during the season—Dani Soares announced her pregnancy on social media in April, midway through the show’s season.

Dani alluded to Jean-Luc being the father during the show’s tense reunion two months later, saying at the time that he “thinks it’s not his child” and “doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

However, in his own interview with Andy Cohen, Jean-Luc stated that if he was found to be the father—Dani gave birth to baby Lilly in late May—he had every intention of being a hands-on dad. In the months that followed, things between the two became tense, with Dani claiming that Jean-Luc’s mother made a “horrible comment.”

Take a look back to earlier this week, when the reality star confirmed his paternity in an Instagram post.

“My social media silence has been deliberate and much needed,” he wrote in January.

19th.

“I used that time to focus on my mental health and what was important to me.”

“I can’t let the year 2022 pass us by without sharing some wonderful news,” Jean-Luc added.

“A recent international DNA test was no small feat.

Sweet and beautiful Lilly rose is my daughter, and I’m happy and proud to say so.”

“Given Dani is a full-time mother and worker, and I’m gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I’ll step back on land,” he continued, “Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability.”

“This is critical for our daughter’s sake, as she requires both parents in her life.”

After confirming the findings, Jean-Luc stated that he believes the topic has been officially put to rest.

“With that in mind, let’s move forward,” the reality star concluded.

“When I realize that people only understand from their level of perception, I won’t feel the need to explain myself to anyone.”

Jean-Luc said at the end of his post that he’s “striving to be the…

