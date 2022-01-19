Jean-Luc from Below Deck says he finally took a DNA test and discovered Dani Soares’ baby is his daughter.

Jean-Luc from Below Deck claims that he finally took a DNA test and that Dani Soares’ baby is his daughter.

Dani Soares’ daughter Lilly is his child, according to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

After Soares became pregnant, the deckhand insisted on a DNA test before admitting the child was his.

Cerza-Lanaux, however, had yet to take the test months after the baby was born.

He recently revealed that he had finally taken the test and is “proud” and “happy” to announce that he is the father of the child.

Cerza-Lanaux claims that he found out he is the father after being chastised for not taking the DNA test right away.

He hasn’t posted on social media in months, but he finally revealed the test results.

He wrote on Instagram, “I can’t let 2022 go any further without sharing some beautiful news.”

“A recent international DNA test was no easy task.

Sweet and beautiful Lilly rose is my daughter, and I’m happy and proud to say so.

Dani and I have been cooperating and communicating to the best of our abilities, given Dani’s full-time motherhood and work schedule, and my inability to predict when I will return to land.

This is critical for our daughter’s sake, as she requires both parents in her life.”

He went on to say that he was taking a break from social media to protect his mental health and that he didn’t feel the need to elaborate further.

The child is the first in the franchise to be born from the union of two actors.

Soares was apprehensive about sharing her pregnancy with the world.

One of the reasons she revealed she was pregnant was because she was threatened by a fan.

She also didn’t reveal Cerza-Lanaux’s identity as the father until the reunion, when she revealed he didn’t want anything to do with her child.

“Well, let’s put it this way,” Soares said during the reunion, “this baby was made during the season while we had cameras 247 with us and I only slept with one guy.”

Cerza-Lanaux declined to attend the reunion, but spoke with Andy Cohen, the reunion host, via Zoom.

“A DNA test was discussed,” he revealed.

“I’ve even tried to contact her doctor’s office.”

Lawyers are not required, in my opinion.

That’s not the route I’d like to go down…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.