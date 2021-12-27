Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ died at the age of 58.

According to multiple reports, Jean-Marc Vallée, a critically acclaimed director, died suddenly at the age of 58.

Vallée died in his cabin outside of Quebec City, Canada, on Sunday.

It is currently unknown what caused his death.

“The maestro will be sorely missed,” Nathan Ross, a partner in Vallée’s production company Crazyrose, said in a statement to CNN. “It comforts me knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée got his start directing music videos, but it was the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, that gave him his big break, winning three Oscars and earning him a nomination for film editing.

The following year, he directed Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon.

Vallée rose to prominence in television by directing the hit series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, the latter of which earned him an Emmy for both directing and Outstanding Limited Series.

Alex and Émile Vallée, as well as his siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphanie Tousignant, and Gérald Vallée, survive him.

