Jean-Marc Vallee, the director of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ has died at the age of 58: Shailene Woodley and Others React

Jean-Marc Vallee, the director of “Big Little Lies” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” has died at the age of 58.

At the age of 58, director Jean-Marc Vallée died on Sunday, December 26 at his home in Quebec City, Canada.

Vallée’s Crazyrose production company partner Nathan Ross said in a statement, “He was a friend, creative partner, and an older brother to me.”

“The maestro is going to be sorely missed.”

“Still in shock over the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died,” the filmmaker’s publicist, Bumble Ward, tweeted.

What you may not know is that, despite being a creative genius, he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays, and sent awesome mixtapes.

“Rest In Peace,” he said. His cause of death has not been revealed.

The Canadian native was known for his roles in films such as Wild, Dallas Buyers Club, and Big Little Lies, among others.

Shailene Woodley, one of the show’s lead actresses, paid tribute to the late Canadian native in an Instagram Story post on Monday, December 27.

“I’m taken aback.

The 30-year-old Secret Life of the American Teenager alum captioned a throwback photo of Vallée with “complete and utter shock.”

“Death, my f–king god, is the worst.

However, I have a feeling you’ll turn it into a fantastic adventure.

This is one for the record books.

When the time comes, I’m looking forward to reading and watching it.

But, dude, it’s illogical.

It doesn’t work that way.

Maybe you’ll be there laughing when we wake up tomorrow, saying it was just a satirical short film you made.

That it isn’t genuine.”

Vallée won four Oscars and two Golden Globes during his career.

Vallée told The Associated Press in 2014 that one of the keys to his success is not “interfering” with actors.

He explained to the outlet at the time, “They can move anywhere they want.”

“It emphasizes storytelling, emotion, and characters.

I try not to get in the way too much.

I don’t need to reduce the number of performances.

‘This location stinks,’ the cinematographer and I say a lot.

It’s not very pleasant.

‘But, hey, that’s life,’ she says.

“I’m not pushing style and I’m not saying, ‘Hey, let’s aim for a style,’ and I’m not aiming for tone either,” Vallèe told DGA Quarterly five years later.

‘How did you get this tone?’ people occasionally ask.

