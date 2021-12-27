Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of Big Little Lies, died at the age of 58.

Director Jean-Marc Vallée of Big Little Lies has died at the age of 58.

A beloved filmmaker has died, and the Hollywood community is in mourning.

He was 58 years old when he died.

“Jean-Marc was a true artist and a generous, loving guy,” his producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement.

Everyone who worked with him could see his talent and vision.

He was a friend, a creative collaborator, and a brother to me.

The maestro will be greatly missed, but it is comforting to know that his beautiful style and influential work will live on.”

Vallée was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, and attended the Université du Québec à Montréal to study filmmaking.

Vallée’s breakout film CRAZY, which he wrote, directed, and co-produced, was released in 2005, and he went on to direct Emily Blunt’s The Young Victoria in 2009 and Matthew McConaughey’s Dallas Buyers Club in the following years.

Vallée was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Film Editing for his work on the 2013 film.

Vallée collaborated with Reese Witherspoon on the film Wild in 2014.

Vallée was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for his work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

He was also the show’s executive producer.

Vallée collaborated with HBO once more on the series Sharp Objects.

Vallée was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for the 2018 show, in which Amy Adams starred.

Many fans and fellow filmmakers paid tribute to Vallée on social media after learning of his death.

“This is terrible,” actor Josh Gad wrote on Twitter.

“I was completely enamored with his work.

Jeanmarkvalleè (hashtag) RIP.”

His sons Alex and Émile, as well as his siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant, and Gérald Vallée, survive him.

