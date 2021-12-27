Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Sharp Objects,” has died at the age of 58.

According to reports, FAMED director Jean-Marc Vallée died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

According to Deadline, the writer, director, editor, and producer died in his cabin outside of Quebec City.

His family and close advisers are also stunned, according to the report.

Vallée died from an undisclosed cause.

For ‘Big Little Lies,’ the director received Emmys and a DGA Award.

For directing Dallas Buyers Club, he was also nominated for an Academy Award.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.