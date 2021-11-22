Jeana Keough claims that Vicki Gunvalson misses her ex-husband Donn and wants him back on ‘RHOC.’

Vicki Gunvalson misses her ex-husband Donn, according to Jeana Keough of ‘RHOC.’

Vicki Gunvalson, according to Jeana Keough of The Real Housewives of Orange County, misses her ex-husband Donn Gunvalson and would like to reconcile with him.

Vicki is truly missing her ex-husband and regrets the divorce, according to Keough, following their painful breakup.

Keough believed that the Gunvalsons should never have broken up, and that they should have worked out their differences and come out on the other side.

When the Gunvalsons split up, Keough believes they gave up a lot of things.

On the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast, she said, “You have a life together.”

“You’ve got homes together.”

Everything in your life is about to change.

Is it worthwhile to put in the effort? Just work on your relationship.

If you’re going to spend time looking for a new guy just to try to fix the old guy, it’s not worth it.

Vicki, I believe, still misses Donn.

And I believe she deeply regrets ever abandoning Donn.”

“The other night, I talked to her until 3 a.m.,” she said.

“All I kept saying was, remember how much fun we used to have with Donn? We’d go to the lake, we’d go out to eat.”

He was simply a lot of fun to be around.

Granted, when he worked, he went to bed two or three hours before she did, which is why their love tank was empty.

She could, however, have gone upstairs, had sex, and then returned downstairs to work for another three hours.”

While Vicki may want to mend the relationship, Donn does not appear to be interested.

“It’s too bad she wants to be his friend now, and it’s too bad he can’t grow past it and be friends with her.”

He won’t be in town with the kids if she is.

He, on the other hand, is the polar opposite of her.

What a pity!

“We’ve been together for all those years,” Keough explained.

The couple divorced seven years ago, and Keough believes it’s too late for them to reconcile.

Vicki, on the other hand, she believes, would love to reunite with Donn.

“I believe she [wishes to reunite with Donn],” Keough said.

“I believe she would because they have a long history together.”

She went on to say, “They had a great time together.”

“However, from what I’ve heard, he’s in a relationship.

She’d have to apologize profusely.

‘Hey, she’s going,’ I want to tell him.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Bravo” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/_qPuf_XOZus?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; g

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]