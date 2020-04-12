Jeannie Mai confirms involvement to Jeezy after rapper pops concern during ‘quarantine date evening’

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are engaged.

The host of TV’s The Real confirmed the news with an Instagram message on Monday in which she’s seen with the rapper probably moments after he popped the inquiry.

‘I desire absolutely nothing even more than to invest the rest of my life caring you … YES,’ Mai, 41, wrote in the caption. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

‘Thank you, everybody, for commemorating this trip with us. We are hoping love over everybody from right here.’

According to People, Jeezy, 42, proposed to propose to the TV personality on March 27.

He had actually initially planned to pop the inquiry during an enchanting trip to Vietnam, he had to change strategies after they terminated their journey in light of present travel constraints.

‘Jeannie as well as Jay were established for a journey to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie really did not understand is that Jay was preparing to propose,’ Mai’s rep disclosed.

Because the trip was cancelled, Jeezy – born Jay Wayne Jenkins – created an innovative means for them to maintain exploring.

‘Instead, Jay chose to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a shock quarantine date evening in his house loaded with Vietnamese food and also style,’ Mai’s representative went on.

Jeannie as well as Jeezy have been dating because around November 2019 but have actually stayed mostly exclusive.

Both really did not go public up until more than a year later when they went to a gala for his charitable Street Dreamz with each other in August 2019.

Both originally met on Jeannie’s talk program as well as have had a solid link ever given that.

‘We both experienced enough in our life to attach on the understanding that like need to really feel safe, truthful, and also pure,’ Mai told People last loss.

‘Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to every various other’s passions to offer. So due to the fact that we have a shared delight of having function, we’re going to find a way to do that together.’

The couple welcomed that passion this week by aiding elders struggling to get products during the COVID-19 episode.

In an Instagram image, Jeannie as well as Jeezy can be seen remaining on a stoop while using masks and also surrounded by grocery store bags.

Jeannie urged ‘healthy and also able’ people to volunteer with her, sharing: ‘If you are healthy and balanced, able, as well as seeking means to return, there are many elders without family as well as seeking aid with grocery stores.

‘As one of the most at risk population in all of this, we wanted to help the seniors living alone and not able to shop in threat of direct exposure,’ she went on prior to sharing a phone number where people can attach to aid.

Jeannie do with a message to everybody, writing: ‘Please practice ALL levels of social distancing as well as security methods with whatever you do. We will obtain thru this.’