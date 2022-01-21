Jeannie Mai explains the meaning of her moniker and the name of her and Jeezy’s child.

Jeannie Mai explains the meaning of her moniker and the name of her child with Jeezy.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy named their child Monaco Mai Jenkins.

During a tour of the baby’s nursery, Jeannie revealed that Baby Monaco’s name pays homage to the first place where she and Jeezy solidified their relationship in a video posted on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel. The Real co-host explained that after considering giving the baby a J name — Jeannie and Jeezy opted for something more personal.

Prior to the baby’s name being revealed, Jeannie pointed to a picture of a bridge and related how she and Jeezy had a three-hour conversation while she was alone on a solo trip across that bridge.

“This photo was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is named after baby J’s middle name.”

“That’s really the theme of the nursery, what Monaco is about,” the new mom continued after revealing the wall decal with the baby’s name.

Family, memories, travel, discussions, and pivotal moments in my and Jeezy’s lives all contributed to our arrival in Monaco.”

Pictures from Jeannie and Jeezy’s wedding day, their pregnancy announcement picture, a globe, a life-size giraffe, and a few “hand-me-down” pieces of furniture decorate the gender-neutral themed room.

Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie’s co-star, announces the baby’s name in an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of The Real, shared with People.

Houghton reads from an envelope, “Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together.”

“It was here that they decided to start a family and grow old together.”

As a result, they named their child Monaco Mai Jenkins, after the city that forever changed their lives.”

Jeannie, 43, and Jeezy, 44, have yet to reveal the gender of their child, but Monaco was born on January 11th.

“I prayed to God for a life filled with love and joy.

She wrote, “He sent me my family,” next to a photo of a baby blanket and a tag with the baby’s nickname.

“Welcome to the world, Baby Jenkins.”

Jeannie spoke to ET’s Nischelle Turner in November, just before Monaco arrived, about her and her husband’s decision to keep their child’s gender a secret.

