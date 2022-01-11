Jeannie Mai Gives Birth To Her First Child With Jeezy

With Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Has Her First Child

Jeannie Mai, 43, is a mother! She and her husband Jeezy have welcomed their first child.

On Tuesday, the new mom announced the happy news with a photo of a baby hospital crib on Instagram.

“I prayed to God for a life filled with love and happiness.

She wrote, “He sent me my family,” before adding, “Baby Jenkins is here.”

Friends and followers congratulated you in the comments section.

Mai married the 44-year-old rapper in March, and she announced her pregnancy in September on an episode of The Real.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins (@thejeanniemai) shared a post on her Instagram account.

“You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, ‘I’d never be a mom,’ and there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that back then,” Mai said of how her strong relationship with Jeezy changed her perspective on having children.

“I think it’s such a big deal because Jeezy made me realize that I’ve never felt truly safe in my life,” she continued.

“I’ve never felt truly safe.”

Of course, it has to do with events from my childhood, but once you’ve experienced what it’s like to feel unsafe, that becomes your world.

We began to truly create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us after falling in love with Jeezy and meeting someone who also didn’t feel safe in their life.

So, as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, you start having visions and dreams, and for both of us, it would be becoming parents and having children at the same time.”

“When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye…I have never been this thankful to feel so alive,” Mai wrote on Instagram, alongside a stunning collection of photos from a vacation in Greece, including one of Jeezy kissing her stomach.

Jenkins is on his way.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins shared this article.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Jeezy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)