Jeannie Mai, of The Real, and her husband Jeezy have welcomed their first child, their fourth.

Jeannie Mai has given birth to her and husband Jeezy’s first child, their fourth, on Tuesday, January 11.

“I prayed to God for a life filled with love and happiness.

He sent me my family,” she exclaimed on Instagram, alongside a photo of her baby’s blanket.

“Baby Jenkins is here,” says the narrator.

Before their March 2021 wedding in Georgia, the 42-year-old California native began trying to start a family with the rapper, 44.

Mai considered in vitro fertilization after losing a pregnancy, but she ended up conceiving naturally.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Women’s Health in September 2021, when she revealed her pregnancy news.

“Being a mother is by far the most difficult job in the world.”

I’m not sure what to expect now that we’ve added another Jenkins to the mix.”

"I never wanted children," Mai said at the time.

… I changed my perspective on life after falling in love with Jeezy.

Our love is sincere, pure, and secure, which I haven’t experienced since I was a child.”

“When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye,” the How Do I Look? alum wrote on Instagram at the time, after showing off her baby bump.

I’ve never been so grateful to be alive.

The Jenkins are on their way.”

In September 2021, the stylist gave her talk show cohosts a sneak peek at her progress while wearing a pink suit, just before her due date.

“I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show,” the then-expectant star gushed in front of the audience.

“It’s strange because this is the same house where I said so many defiant things before.

‘I know exactly what I want,’ I said to myself.

I’ve always said I’d never be a mother because I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be.

Yes, indeed.

