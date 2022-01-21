Jeannie Mai of The Real Reveals Her and Jeezy’s Child’s Name

Jeannie Mai of The Real Reveals Her and Jeezy’s Baby Name

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai announced the birth of their child earlier this month.

Now, the Real host reveals the name of the little one and explains its significance.

Please start the drums!

The name of Jeannie Mai Jenkins’s first child with Jeezy is…Monaco Mai Jenkins!

So, how did the parents come up with the moniker? According to Jeannie, it wasn’t something that came to them right away.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name—because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, like, makes sense—but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” the Real host said in a video shot before the baby’s birth but posted to her YouTube channel in January.

twenty-first

“What really struck us was how Baby J came into being while we were dating.”

Jeannie then reflected on a trip the now-married couple took to Monaco when they were dating, focusing on a photo of a bridge from the trip that is now displayed in the nursery.

Everything changed there, according to the TV celebrity.

“He turned me around and said, ‘What kind of life do you want with me? What do you want to do in this life? What dreams do you have? What is doing life for us?'” she said, pointing to the photo.

Jeannie said on YouTube, “At the time, I had no idea what it meant.”

“I had no idea it meant marriage and children.”

I just knew I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life.

I wanted to collaborate with him on a project.

I wanted to mature alongside him and bear fruit together.

And I realized it meant a lot more than just children.

Family, visions, hopes, and memories were all part of it, and it all happened here.”

Monaco isn’t just a name for the baby.

“What Monaco is about is really the theme of the nursery,” Jeannie added.

“Family, memories, travel, discussions, pivotal moments in my and Jeezy’s lives that brought us to Monaco.”

As a result, Jeannie filled the nursery with everything from family heirlooms and photos of their loved ones to a standing globe and a handcrafted cloud display to remind her firstborn that “the sky’s the limit.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

The Real’s Jeannie Mai Reveals the Name of Her and Jeezy’s Baby