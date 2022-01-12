Jeannie Mai, star of The Real, gives birth to her first child with Jeezy.

Jeannie Mai of The Real gives birth to her first child with Jeezy.

See how Jeannie Mai announced the birth of her first child with husband Jeezy on The Real.

For Jeannie Mai Jenkins, parenthood is about to become real.

On Tuesday, January 22nd,

On November 11, the Real Housewives of Atlanta co-host announced the birth of her first child with Jeezy.

“I prayed to God for a life filled with love and joy.

“He sent me my family,” she captioned a photo from the hospital on Instagram.

“Baby Jenkins has arrived,” says the narrator.

While the baby’s gender and name have yet to be revealed, fans, including Tamera Mowry Housley, who left three heart emojis in the comments section, have expressed their delight.

Jeannie previously stated that she would not find out the gender of her child until after the birth.

“Rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts,” the mom-to-be explained in a September interview with WWD, her decision “makes things more exciting.”

“I’m getting everything,” Jeannie explained, “because I want the baby to have choices.”

“Seeing how much you put your baby into stereotypes based on whether or not you know it’s a boy or a girl is very eye-opening.”

Jeannie revealed she was expecting during the season premiere of The Real in September, despite previously stating that she didn’t see motherhood in her future due to her relationship with Jeezy.

“I know you never say never, and love can really change you,” Jeannie told her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of a show that has allowed me to grow and evolve, and to see myself in ways I never could have imagined.”

“I’ve got to come home and tell the girls who have always accepted me at every stage of my life, who have been through my ups and downs and who have always encouraged me to a place where, I feel like you’ve all told me individually, if I wanted to be a mom, I’d be an awesome mom,” she continued.

Jeannie was able to attend two separate baby showers during her pregnancy, one of which was a winter wonderland extravaganza at her home.

She also expressed her joy at the prospect of becoming a mother with Jeezy by her side.

“Jeezy made me realize something I’d never realized before…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)