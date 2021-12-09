Jed Duggar Is Under Fire For Trying to Distract Fans While the Jury Is Forced to Listen to ‘Sick Things’ About His Brother During the Josh Duggar Trial

Josh Duggar is facing charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

However, most of his famous family members appear to be going about their lives as if the former 19 Kids and Counting star isn’t facing decades in prison.

Josh’s brother, Jed Duggar, was accused of trying to distract fans a week into the trial.

Josh’s brother Jed and sister Jill were on the list of potential witnesses when his trial began on December 1st.

It was unclear whether they would testify for the prosecution or for the defense.

However, fans of Counting On may never know which side Jed and Jill were on.

The jury is now deliberating after hearing both sides’ closing arguments.

Neither Jed nor Jill were called to testify.

Jed was unable to attend his brother’s trial due to a scheduling conflict.

He did, however, find time on Monday, December 6, to share some “throwback” photos from the day he proposed to his wife Katey on Instagram.

The couple married in April 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child this past fall.

In the caption, Jed wrote, “Looking back on our romantic winter proposal on Valentine’s Day! It was -13°F and snowing! She was SO surprised!!”

While many of Jed’s 181K Instagram followers praised the couple’s beautiful photos, others pointed out that the timing of his happy post wasn’t ideal.

As The Ashley pointed out, there was a lot of criticism of Jed’s timing in the comments section of his post.

“Damage control anyone? Your brother is in court for possession of CSAM and all you can talk about is your engagement as if nothing is going on?” one person wrote.

“I’m sure your engagement was wonderful,” one person wrote, “but this seems like damage control or deflection.”

"Read the room, Jed!!!!! Your (sic) supporting your sick in the head brother, and a jury is having to listen to the sick things he was watching, while your (sic) over here reminiscing about your…

