News from the Duggar Family: Jedidiah and Katey Duggar’s Gender Reveal Has Fans Expecting More Pregnancy Announcements

Katey Nakatsu, Jedidiah Duggar’s wife, is expecting their first child.

Josh Duggar’s trial, as well as the ongoing drama inside the family’s Springdale, Arkansas compound, overshadowed the couple’s pregnancy announcement.

Duggar family fans have turned their attention to the couple now that Josh has been convicted and things have calmed down.

Jedidiah and Katey aren’t the only Duggars expecting a child, according to a gender reveal video.

Based on the reactions of family members present at the event, critics believe they aren’t the only Duggars expecting a baby boy.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are expecting their first child, a boy.

The couple, who married in a secret ceremony in April 2021, shared footage of their gender reveal party on YouTube.

Their news ends a long line of Duggar granddaughters.

In September 2021, Jedidiah and Katey shared on Instagram that they were expecting a child.

Katey and Jedidiah didn’t reveal the exact date of their baby’s arrival.

Instead, the couple announced that Duggar, their baby boy, will be born in the spring.

The most likely arrival date, according to critics, is April 2022.

The Duggar children seem to be largely following in their parents’ footsteps.

So far, the majority of adult children have married young and started families quickly.

Each year, the number of Duggar grandchildren increases significantly.

The additions, on the other hand, have not been evenly distributed.

Over the last few years, the Duggar family has experienced a surge in baby girl births.

Garrett Duggar, Joseph, and Kendra Duggar’s first child was the last male grandchild born to the Duggars.

Josh and Anna Duggar’s youngest child, Madyson Duggar, has been added to the family since then.

The announcement of Jedidiah and Katey should have been a big deal for the family.

After all, with a new baby boy, they are breaking up a long string of girls.

Duggar family fans noticed that the Duggars’ reactions were noticeably subdued.

While the Duggar family hasn’t made any more pregnancy announcements, family members believe Katey isn’t alone in her pregnancy.

Indeed, some critics believe the family’s lack of response indicates that other Duggar family members will soon welcome boys into the fold.

While the entire Duggar family was not in attendance for Jedidiah and Katey’s gender reveal party, many of Jed’s siblings and their spouses were.

The camera, for example, panned around the park to reveal Lauren Swanson…

