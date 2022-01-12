‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ Kanye West’s New Documentary: Everything We Know

Everything We Know About Kanye West’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Documentary

Kanye West has long claimed to be a genius, and now fans will see why.

The Grammy-winning rapper is releasing a new documentary that will detail his entire career and include new information and backstories.

For more than a decade, West’s creativity has been a topic of debate.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the “Good Life” rapper rose to prominence as a producer.

In 2004, he debuted as a rapper with The College Dropout, his debut album.

West has since demonstrated that he is a rapper and producer unlike any other in music history.

Netflix is releasing a new film that highlights West’s artistry over the years on its streaming service — and even in theaters — in order to honor his years of hard work.

The film’s title is jeen-yuhs, which is a misspelling of the word “genius” — a title that West has frequently claimed.

Jeen-yuhs is a trilogy of films.

The film is officially titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, and the first installment (dubbed “Act I”) is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2022.

It will premiere on Netflix six days later, with the second and third acts following in the next two weeks.

With a new teaser for the documentary, Netflix announced the film in January 2022.

The teaser includes an old-school clip of West speaking with rapper Rhymefest in 2002, before West’s rap career took off.

In the video, Ye says, “Me and Fest got into an argument.”

“Man, I feel like he disrespected me.”

“But who are you to call yourself a genius?” Rhymefest responded, “But who are you to call yourself a genius?” The teaser also includes footage of Ye with Jay-Z and Pharrell; his debut event for The Life of Pablo; and footage of his late mother, Donda.

Although the year 2022 has only just begun, West intends to make it a significant one for his career.

Donda, his highly anticipated tenth album, was released in late summer 2021.

And, according to Steven Victor, a sequel to the project, dubbed Donda 2, is already in the works.

Given West’s unconventional approach to album release, he could even…

