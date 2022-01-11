Jeezy, Jeannie Mai’s husband, who is he?

Jeezy, Jeannie Mai’s husband, is who he claims to be.

Jeannie Mai, a co-host of THE REAL and a Dancing with the Stars contestant, got engaged to Jeezy in 2020.

However, the couple made a major announcement in April 2021.

Jeannie Mai confirmed to Vogue that she and Jeezy married on March 27, 2021, in Atlanta.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” she told the outlet.

“But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID,” the Dancing with the Stars alum continued.

“After Jeezy’s mother passed away unexpectedly, we quickly realized that life is far too short.

“At the end of the day, all Jeezy and I wanted was to marry.”

“As a result, we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends,” says the couple.

Jeezy is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia.

He has nine studio albums to his credit, with hits like I’m So Hood, Love in This Club, and Hard with Rihanna earning him awards.

He used to be married to Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, with whom he has a daughter, Amra.

The two were once involved in a tumultuous child custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by Bossip, Mahlet claimed in April that Jeezy had failed to pay their agreed-upon (dollar)7,500 monthly child support.

Mahlet was allegedly “jealous” of Jeezy’s relationship with Jeannie, according to Jeezy.

In September of this year, Jeannie and Jeezy, 43, began dating.

In April of 2020, they announced their engagement.

Jeannie, a Dancing With the Stars contestant, has gushed in the media about Jeezy and his thoughtful gestures.

Jeezy rented a billboard on the side of a building in Los Angeles to encourage people to vote for her and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong on the show.

She said at the time, “Who does that? Who gets their fiancée a billboard just to encourage people to vote for Dancing With the Stars on their birthday?”

“Right now, it’s his birthday, and he’s working on getting me a billboard to help me get votes.”

I’m not sure how much that costs, but beyond that, just the gesture of believing in us.”

“That is the kind of man he is, and I hope everyone who sees that now understands why dedicating a dance to him is the least I can do,” she continued.

“Because he is truly my life’s love.”

On September, the star revealed his identity.

She is expecting a child on January 20, 2021

