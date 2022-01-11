Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House, reflects on Bob Saget’s positive influence on the entire cast.

Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House, remembers Bob Saget’s positive influence on the entire cast.

Bob Saget “really wanted everybody to be happy” while filming the family sitcom, according to Full House creator Jeff Franklin, in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Someone is recognizing Bob Saget’s many contributions everywhere you look and go.

As tributes to the comedian, who died in January, continue to pour in,

Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House, is sharing some of his favorite memories of Danny Tanner, the actor who played him.

“I think Bob really wanted everyone to be happy,” he told E! News exclusively.

“He picked up on it and tried to be there if someone was having a bad day or a problem.”

He was a hugger in every sense of the word.

That was a lucky break.

Bob and that aspect of the character were so similar.

But he was the one who truly desired for everyone to be madly in love with one another.

And that’s what we were.”

Franklin claims he has never been on or heard of another show with a cast that is as connected and bonded as this one.

Despite the fact that Fuller House will end in June 2020, the family connection will continue.

“We didn’t just keep in touch; we were always in each other’s lives,” Franklin explained.

“We were always there for each other if one of the girls was having a problem, going through a divorce, or celebrating a happy occasion.”

It was like having a second family…This has been a huge blow to everyone.

It’s been extremely challenging.”

John Stamos, who called Franklin before the news broke, informed him of Saget’s death.

With so many tributes pouring in from famous friends and strangers alike, Franklin hopes his close friend understands how much he was respected.

He said, “I wish Bob could come back to Earth for five minutes.”

“Seeing how much he is loved around the world would make him so happy.”

January 1st,

Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen were among the Full House cast members who released a statement in honor of their longtime friend and co-star.

“We met as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family.”

“And now, as a family, we’re grieving,” the cast explained.

“Bob made us cry with laughter.

Our tears are now flowing in sadness, but also with joy…

