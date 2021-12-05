Jeff Garlin, star of “The Goldbergs,” discusses his firing and allegations of “misconduct” on set.

Jeff Garlin, the star of The Goldbergs, has been the subject of allegations and rumors of misbehavior on set.

After weeks of speculation, Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan finally spoke with Garlin and learned more about the situation.

To set the stage, when asked about Garlin’s status on the show, Sony Pictures Television responded with a simple statement that left a lot of questions unanswered.

“We place a high priority on the safety of our cast and crew.”

According to Ryan, the rumors involved a “pattern of verbal and physical conduct” that made some on set uncomfortable.

I talk at length with Jeff Garlin in this new @VanityFair Q&A about HR investigations, conduct toward colleagues, what he thinks he should or shouldn’t change, power imbalances, and more… https:t.coJknRpu2wxl

Touching or hugging people without their consent, using language that some found offensive, and other conduct are all examples of the behavior in question.

“He got away with it because he would call himself out for it–saying things like, ‘Oh you know me, just a big bowl of mush, I’m a hugger,” a source told Vanity Fair.

“I simply adore you.”

Garlin personally reached out to Ryan to share his perspective on the situation as well as his differences with Sony.

According to the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, he has not been fired from the show, he has been investigated by HR three seasons in a row, and his feelings toward an “unsafe” work environment have been investigated by HR.

“In my opinion, I have my own process for being funny in terms of the scene and what I have to do.”

“They believe it creates an ‘unsafe’ working environment,” Garlin told the outlet.

“Now, don’t get me wrong: I’m not sure how my antics are causing an unsafe workplace.

I’m also a stand-up comedian.

I am a thoughtful and kind person at all times.

Sure, I make mistakes.

My comedy, on the other hand, is about relieving people of their suffering.

Why would I want to hurt someone for the sake of a laugh? That’s bullying.

That’s completely uncalled for.”

“We’re at that point now.”

I haven’t been fired as a result of it.

We simply think in different ways.

If I’m not doing the things that we’re talking about on Curb Your Enthusiasm, for example…

