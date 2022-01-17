Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan Take the Prada Runway by Storm, Male Models Alert!

Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan Take Over the Prada Runway!

On Sunday, January 16, actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan strutted down the catwalk for the Prada fashion show in Milan.

When the 62-year-old Sex and the City actor and the 69-year-old Independence Day star walked the runway, fans went wild.

After all, they have a serious walk and pose game.

The show’s opening was entrusted to Goldblum.

In silky blue underpinnings and a navy peacoat, he walked down the yellow path with a serious expression.

For his part, MacLachlan finished the show in an all-black ensemble with faux fur trim.

The actors’ foray into the fashion world sparked outrage on Twitter, with fans gushing over their newfound model status.

“Awkward but hot older gentleman on the dance floor,” one user wrote, while another added, “Jeff Goldblum closing the Prada menswear show ICONIC.”

On social media, fans of the Twin Peaks actor shared the same sentiment.

Someone tweeted, “Kyle MacLachlan opening the Prada menswear show is what I needed today,” while another added, “Kyle MacLachlan fur Prada.”

That’s all there is to the tweet.”

It wasn’t a ploy to draw attention to the runway show by casting the actors.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons, co-creative directors, made the decision.

“Taking theater and cinema as reality mirrors, AMO reimagines the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito as a stage for action, a representation of heightened actuality, for the Fall Winter 2022 Prada men’s show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.”

Actors are “reality interpreters,” according to the show notes, who are “hired to echo truth through their portrayals.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, and Filippo Scotti were among the eight actors who made cameo appearances on the runway, in addition to MacLachlan and Goldblum.

"Thank you Raf Simons! What an honor to open the.

