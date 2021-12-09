Jeff Hardy has been fired by WWE, and fans are outraged.

Jeff Hardy is fired by WWE, and fans are enraged.

WWE reportedly let Hardy go after he reportedly refused help and rehab from the company, according to Fightful.

While on the road over the weekend, Hardy was reportedly sent home.

After working Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, Texas with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre, he missed Sunday’s event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hardy was said to have appeared to be slugging during the match and then left while it was still going on.

Hardy has struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout his life.

In November, he appeared on Broken Skull Sessions and discussed his arrest in 2009 for illegally ordering controlled prescription pills.

“I was caught ordering pills illegally through the mail.”

According to Wrestling Headlines, “SWAT team comes into my house, me, my wife, and our little dog.”

“I was caught red-handed.

I was arrested for illegally procuring pills.

My life appeared to be over to me.

That weekend, I spent in jail.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

I was frightened.

My life appeared to be over to me.

That was the time when I was really scared.

In 2019, Hardy was arrested twice for alcohol-related offenses.

Here’s how WWE fans and Superstars are reacting to the news of Hardy’s release.

Jeff Hardy is adored by both his fans and peers.

I’ve never heard anyone say anything negative about him, and he’s always been so nice to me.

I just want to wish him and his family all the best.

“Same, it’s so unfortunate to see that so many people on twitter are quick to say oh AEW and WWE are messing up but not quick to say dang I hope Jeff is OK The truth is that all that matters in this situation is his health,” one fan responded.

My heart breaks for him, and I hope he is doing well.”

Nothing but positive thoughts and well wishes to @JEFFHARDYBRAND. pic.twitter.com8CZ6QXhKwt

“Jeff Hardy has been one of my favorites since the beginning,” said another fan.

The WWE Universe has suffered a setback.

“A truly gifted and amazing individual.”

I just want to send Jeff Hardy some positive vibes because no one knows what’s going on.

Whatever happens now, I hope he remains happy and healthy.

Other than that, nothing matters.

“I..,” a fan responded.

