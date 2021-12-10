Jeff Hardy is rumored to be on his way out of WWE.

Jeff Hardy is said to have been released by WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract.

Over the weekend, the former WWE Champion made headlines when he competed in a six-man tag team match in Edinburg, Texas, only to exit through the crowd.

Hardy was replaced on the card for WWE’s Corpus Christi event on Sunday night, prompting reports that he had been sent off the tour.

His brother, Matt Hardy, gave an update on Monday via his Twitch stream, describing him as having a “rough night.”

“Today I spoke with Jeff for a short time.

He seems to be doing fine.

He’s very good.

I believe he will be fine; however, this is not my concern.

He’ll do it himself if he wants to go into greater depth.

Jeff appears to be doing fine.

He is safe and sound at his residence.

It’s not my story or business to tell or explain.

Aside from that, it isn’t my story to tell because the viewpoint isn’t mine.

“I love my brother and want him to be safe and healthy,” Matt expressed his concern.

WWE has released Jeff Hardy, according to Fightful.

“I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted,” Sapp said after breaking the news.

“Let’s hope things improve for him.” Jeff has yet to respond to the company’s decision to fire him.

Throughout his career, Hardy has struggled with substance abuse.

He returned to the WWE in 2017 alongside Matt, but while recovering from an injury in 2019, he was arrested twice for alcohol-related offenses, prompting him to request that the WWE send him to rehab.

He told Corey Graves on After The Bell that his current WWE run was his “last chance” after his return to television.

“The day before I was pulled over on October 3, 2019, I called WWE and said, ‘I need help.’

Hardy told Graves at the time, “I need treatment.”

“There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,” he continued, “but yeah, I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or drugging, and it’s just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man.”

“When you admit who you are and who you want to be, it’s a powerful feeling.”

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

WWE Reportedly Releases Jeff Hardy