Jeff Hardy’s Wife Gives an Update After His Release

Jeff Hardy’s contract with WWE was terminated on Thursday, ending his third stint with the company after nearly five years.

Following footage of him leaving a six-man tag team match through the crowd during a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas this past weekend, there was concern surrounding the former WWE Champion.

Hardy was removed from the WWE tour, though neither he nor the company commented at the time.

Hardy’s wife Beth took to Twitter shortly after the news broke to provide an update on her husband’s condition.

“I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today,” Matt Hardy said on his Twitch stream earlier this week.

He’ll be fine.

He’s an excellent individual.

I believe he will be fine; however, this isn’t my concern.

He’ll do it himself if he wants to go into more depth.

Jeff is fine.

He is safe and sound at home.

It is not my responsibility to tell or explain this story or business.

Aside from that, it isn’t my story to tell because it isn’t from my point of view.

“I care about my brother and want him to be safe and well.”

“I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted,” wrote Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, who broke the news of Hardy’s firing.

Let’s hope things turn around for him.”

After being arrested twice for alcohol-related incidents while recovering from an injury, Hardy asked WWE to send him to rehab in 2019.

Upon his return, he began to say in interviews that this was his “last chance” with WWE.

“The day before I was pulled over on October 3, 2019, I called WWE and said, ‘I need help.’

Hardy told Corey Graves on After The Bell, “I need treatment.”

“There’s something wrong with me, like this alcohol thing,” he continued, “but yeah, I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or drugging, and it’s just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man.”

“When you admit what you’re feeling, it’s a powerful feeling.”

