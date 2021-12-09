Trending
Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release Is Met With Criticism From The Pro Wrestling World

The WWE announced on Thursday that Jeff Hardy had been released, ending his third run with the company.

Hardy was sent home after an incident at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where he walked through the crowd during a six-man tag team match.

“I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said after the news broke.

Let’s hope for the best for him.”

Hardy’s supporters, both fans and wrestlers, took to social media to express their support.

Some of the reactions are listed below.

What do you think the Grand Slam Champion will do next? Let us know in the comments.

Fans and peers adore Jeff Hardy.

I’ve never heard a bad word said about him, and he’s always been so nice to me.

Just sending my best wishes to him and his family.

Jeff Hardy has had a great run in WWE since his return with his brother Matt at WrestleMania 33. We wish him the best and hope he stays safe and healthy. pic.twitter.comjUURLiac0Y

More than anything, I hope Jeff Hardy is doing well.

At this time, I’m sending him prayers and positive energy.

BpYNuVLQWP pic.twitter.comBpYNuVLQWP

I just want to send Jeff Hardy some positive vibes because no one knows what’s going on.

I just hope he’s happy and healthy no matter what happens now.

Nothing else is relevant.

Send us a photo, a video, or a memory from Jeff Hardy.

Always a shoutout to the guy pic.twitter.comFOgLE9RHiM

It’s not Jeff Hardy’s fault. It’s not WWE’s fault. It’s not wrestling’s fault.

Every day, people must make a commitment to the responsibility of sobriety.

One instance of inconsistency can derail your entire life. https:t.coxPMZeIwf10

Jeff Hardy, I believe, is one of those people who can elicit empathy and compassion from large crowds.

His gravity-defying stunts undoubtedly helped him get to where he is now, but people can relate to his struggles and triumphs.

I expect them to do so in the future.

Jeff Hardy is unaffected by race, age, sex, gender, class, or nationality.

In Slovakia, you depict a 45-year-old man…

