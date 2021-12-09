Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release Is Met With Criticism From The Pro Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release Is Met With Criticism From The Pro Wrestling Community

The WWE announced on Thursday that Jeff Hardy had been released, ending his third run with the company.

Hardy was sent home after an incident at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where he walked through the crowd during a six-man tag team match.

“I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said after the news broke.

Let’s hope for the best for him.”

Hardy’s supporters, both fans and wrestlers, took to social media to express their support.

Some of the reactions are listed below.

What do you think the Grand Slam Champion will do next? Let us know in the comments.

Fans and peers adore Jeff Hardy.

I’ve never heard a bad word said about him, and he’s always been so nice to me.

Just sending my best wishes to him and his family.

Jeff Hardy has had a great run in WWE since his return with his brother Matt at WrestleMania 33. We wish him the best and hope he stays safe and healthy. pic.twitter.comjUURLiac0Y

More than anything, I hope Jeff Hardy is doing well.

At this time, I’m sending him prayers and positive energy.

BpYNuVLQWP pic.twitter.comBpYNuVLQWP

I just want to send Jeff Hardy some positive vibes because no one knows what’s going on.

I just hope he’s happy and healthy no matter what happens now.

Nothing else is relevant.

Send us a photo, a video, or a memory from Jeff Hardy.

Always a shoutout to the guy pic.twitter.comFOgLE9RHiM

It’s not Jeff Hardy’s fault. It’s not WWE’s fault. It’s not wrestling’s fault.

Every day, people must make a commitment to the responsibility of sobriety.

One instance of inconsistency can derail your entire life. https:t.coxPMZeIwf10

Jeff Hardy, I believe, is one of those people who can elicit empathy and compassion from large crowds.

His gravity-defying stunts undoubtedly helped him get to where he is now, but people can relate to his struggles and triumphs.

I expect them to do so in the future.

Jeff Hardy is unaffected by race, age, sex, gender, class, or nationality.

In Slovakia, you depict a 45-year-old man…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

The Pro Wrestling World Reacts to Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021

Since Jeff Hardy’s return at WrestleMania 33 with his brother Matt, Jeff has had a hell of a run in WWE. We wish him all the best and hope he’s safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/jUURLiac0Y — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 9, 2021

Much more than anything is that I hope Jeff Hardy is okay. Sending prayers and positive vibes his way at this time. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BpYNuVLQWP — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 9, 2021

As no one knows the exact situation, I just want to put some good vibes out to Jeff Hardy. Hope whatever happens now he’s just happy and healthy. Nothing else matters. — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) December 9, 2021

Send us your favorite Jeff Hardy picture, video, or moment. Shoutout to the guy forever pic.twitter.com/FOgLE9RHiM — TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) December 9, 2021

Addiction is a lifelong battle.

It’s not Jeff Hardy’s fault.

It’s not WWE’s fault.

It’s not wrestling’s fault. Commitment to the responsibility of sobriety is one people have to make on a daily basis. One moment of inconsistency can ruin your life. https://t.co/xPMZeIwf10 — Holiday Mark Kate Hensler (@KateOnDeckIC) December 9, 2021

I think Jeff Hardy is one of those guys that just garners empathy and compassion from crowds. His gravity-defying stunts obviously helped get him to the place he is today, but people identify with his struggles, and what he has overcome. I imagine they will continue to do so. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 9, 2021

Jeff Hardy transcends race, age, sex, gender, class, nationality, everything. You show a 45 year old dude in Slovakia Jeff Hardy he gonna start putting up the hand signal and doing the dance. — khris. (@notKHRIS) December 9, 2021

Regardless of which wrestling promotion you choose to support. Everyone in our wrestling community wants nothing but the best for Jeff Hardy ❤ — Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) December 9, 2021