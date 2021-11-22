Jeff Johnson, the leader of Tiger King, committed suicide at the age of 58.

Jeff Johnson, of Tiger King, committed suicide at the age of 58.

Jeff Johnson, a former reptile dealer, made a cameo appearance in Tiger King season one, episode four.

Tiger King’s former reptile dealer, Jeff Johnson, committed suicide in September.

According to a report filed by the Oklahoma City Police Department, there were eight people killed.

Johnson’s wife told police that they had gotten into an argument in their Oklahoma City garage and that he shot himself in front of her, according to a copy of the report obtained by E! News.

After that, she dialed 911.

Johnson still had a pulse when emergency services arrived, according to the report, and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was 58 years old at the time.

Johnson’s cause of death was also listed as suicide by the Medical Examiner.

Johnson made a brief appearance on Tiger King’s season one, episode four, where he discussed Carole Baskin’s lawsuit against Joe Exotic.

Exotic was ordered to pay Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue nearly (dollar)1 million to settle a trademark infringement lawsuit in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson passed away just days after Erik Cowie, a zookeeper who also appeared on Tiger King, passed away on Sept.

3. If you’re looking for a

Cowie’s cause of death was acute and chronic alcohol use, according to Julie Bolcer of the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner, who told E! News in October that the manner of death was natural.

Tiger King debuted on Netflix in March 2020 and quickly became a hit during the coronavirus outbreak.

Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and his big-cat animal park in Oklahoma, as well as his feud with Baskin, were the subjects of the docuseries.

After being found guilty of two counts of murder-for-hire, Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

He was accused of attempting to assassinate Baskin by hiring a hit man.

According to the Department of Justice, Exotic was convicted of “eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.”

Exotic’s convictions were upheld despite a court ruling in July that he should be resentenced.

In November, Netflix released the second season of Tiger King.

the seventeenth

Jeff Johnson of Tiger King committed suicide at the age of 58.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/_8cpUmRX4JSH?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/B

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Tiger King’s Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide at 58