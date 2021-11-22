Jeff Johnson, the star of ‘Tiger King,’ died at the age of 58.

Jeff Johnson, the 58-year-old star of “Tiger King,” has died.

Johnson, a reptile dealer who debuted in the first season of the hit Netflix docuseries in March 2020, died in September at his Oklahoma home.

Johnson committed suicide, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department, who confirmed it to TMZ over the weekend.

He was 58 years old at the time.

Johnson was arguing with his wife in their garage on September 3rd, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ.

When he was eight years old, he “brought a Glock-style handgun up to his head” and killed himself.

At the time, their children were still at home.

Johnson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after his wife called 911 for an attempted suicide.

Johnson’s wife told authorities that her husband had never been diagnosed with a mental illness and had never attempted suicide before.

In the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Johnson was one of the many people featured.

He appeared in Season 1, Episode 4 of the hit Netflix docuseries “Playing with Fire” to discuss Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue and a rival of Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Johnson was said to have a rivalry with Exotic, according to TMZ.

Both worked in the exotic animal industry and were friends, though they allegedly fell out when Jeff Lowe entered the picture.

Johnson’s death is the most recent tragedy to strike Tiger King since the docuseries went viral in March 2020.

Erik Cowie, a fellow Tiger King subject, was discovered dead in a New York City apartment in September.

Cowie had traveled to New York to see a friend.

Cowie used alcohol “excessively,” according to investigators, who discovered a large bottle of vodka at the scene. No drugs were reportedly discovered at the scene.

Cowie died of acute and chronic alcoholism, according to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

He died in a natural way, according to the report.

He was 53 years old at the time.

Cowie was a zookeeper at Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and appeared in Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness as a zookeeper.

If you or someone you know is in danger, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

