Jeff Johnson, who played a reptile dealer in the film “Tiger King,” committed suicide at the age of 58.

Jeff Johnson, the reptile dealer in ‘Tiger King,’ committed suicide at the age of 58.

He had been 58 years old for some time.

On Monday, ET confirmed the news.

The Oklahoma City Police Department took an incident report on Sept.

Johnson’s wife told police that they had gotten into an argument in their Oklahoma City garage and that he shot himself in the face of her.

She then dialed 911 to report a suicide attempt.

Johnson was alive when paramedics arrived, according to the report, and was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While the exact cause of Johnson’s suicide is unknown, his wife told police that he had no history of mental illness, according to the investigating officer.

Johnson made a cameo on season 1 of the Netflix series to discuss Carole Baskin and the feud between Joe Exotic and the Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight star.

Johnson also talked about his friendship with Exotic, who worked in the exotic animal industry with him.

While they appeared to be friends at one point, by the time he was interviewed for the internet-breaking documentary, their relationship had fallen apart.

In the first four weeks after its release in March 2020, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness drew 64 million viewers.

The strange interconnected society of big cat conservationists, as well as its eccentric characters, captivated viewers.

The second season of Tiger King debuted on Netflix in November.

Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) if you or someone you know needs assistance.

