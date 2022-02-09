Jeff Kepnes is Liz Claman’s husband.

LIZ Claman is the host of The Claman Countdown on FOX Business.

Jeff Kepnes, her husband, works behind the scenes.

Jeff joined MSNBC and NBC News in 2017 as a senior executive producer.

After meeting in Boston, the couple got married in 1999.

Gabrielle and Julian Kepnes are Liz and Jeff’s children.

After graduating from Boston University in 1988, he worked at local television stations such as WHDH-TV.

Jeff worked for CNN as an Executive Producer from 2003 to 2017, winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Coverage of a Current News Story—Long Form in the News and Documentary category.

Since 2008, Liz has been the host of the FOX Business Show, The Claman Countdown.

Liz was previously the host and anchor of CNBC’s Morning Call, as well as co-host of Morning Call, Wake Up Call, and Market Watch.

Liz also hosted the newsmagazine show Cover to Cover on CNBC.

She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and was born in Beverly Hills, California.

She is a member of the American Theatre Wing’s Board of Directors, which is responsible for the Tony Awards’ inception.

She was named a “Woman to Watch” by Jewish Women International in 2012.

She has spoken with a number of US Treasury Secretaries, including Larry Summers, Paul O’Neill, and John Snow.

She also spoke with Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, and Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft.

Liz is rumored to have a net worth of (dollar)3 million dollars.

Weekdays at 3 p.m. ET, Liz hosts her main show, The Claman Countdown.

The Claman Countdown is a Fox Business Network financial program in the United States.

