Jefferson White Hints at Jimmy’s Future With Emily in ‘Yellowstone,’ and It Doesn’t Sound Good

Jefferson White Teases Jimmy’s Relationship With Emily in ‘Yellowstone,’ and It Doesn’t Sound Good

During Season 4, Yellowstone has sent Jefferson White’s character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Jimmy’s big move seemed to end one romance, but it actually started another.

Jimmy had his first date with vet tech Emily (Kathryn Kelly) in a recent episode.

But White’s recent hint about Jimmy’s future with Emily didn’t sound promising.

Mia (Eden Brolin), a barrel racer, stood by Jimmy’s side as he recovered from injuries sustained in the season 3 finale when he was bucked off a horse.

Jimmy, on the other hand, had broken his promise to Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton.

Jimmy was sent to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas as a result of this.

As the young wrangler was embarking on a new life outside of the Yellowstone Ranch, Jimmy and Mia decided to call it quits.

Jimmy was devastated by the breakup.

At the 6666, however, he didn’t have to wait long to meet someone new.

Emily, a vet tech who was clearly smitten with Jimmy the moment she laid eyes on him, was introduced to Yellowstone fans in Season 4, Episode 7 “Keep the Wolves Close.”

Emily’s job as a 6666 vet tech is to collect horse sperm, which is a dirty job.

When she asked Jimmy to help her “collect” a stallion’s contribution to the ranch’s research lab, she broke the ice between them.

To retrieve the specimen, Emily made Jimmy put a sheath around the horse’s penis.

She then invited him to dinner right away, explaining why he had caught her eye.

Emily told him, “Look, you’re one of six single guys under 30 in this county.”

“I figured I’d make my move before you went and got all scooped up,” she said.

Jimmy took Emily out to dinner after accepting her offer.

The two then went into her room and hooked up.

White and his co-stars Ian Bohen (Ryan) and Denim Richards (Colby) appeared on an episode of Stories from the Bunkhouse recently.

White received some predictable teasing from his co-stars while discussing Jimmy Hurdstrom’s many loves during his run on Yellowstone.

“Would you mind sharing what it’s like to be a Casanova? How to talk to women?” Bohen inquired.

“I’m not sure why Jimmy is such a successful dater,” White admitted.

This is Jimmy’s third relationship.

In the span of three seasons, he’s had three different girlfriends.

However, none of them are long-lasting…

