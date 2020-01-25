Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Just Threw So Much Shade at Kat Von D, Jaclyn Hill and More Beauty Gurus

Shane Dawson is back to doing what he does best: Spilling the tea.

In the first video for his new ShaneGlossin channel, the vlogger is sharing the deleted scenes from his and Jeffree Star‘s “Beautiful World” series. These clips reveal all the drama he’s now privy to since becoming a member of the beauty community.

As is his video style, the star goes back and forth between the present and the past to briefly share his perspective on the various controversies that took place in 2019, with a majority of the deleted scenes focusing on an attempted home invasion he and his fiance Ryland experienced.

The 36-minute video opens on Shane and Ryland staring at their security cameras as a complete stranger walks around the outside of their home. Then, as Ryland talks to the 911 operator, the stranger begins to repeatedly knock on their door. As the video moves past the attempted home invasion and into the future, Shane says he and his boyfriend fear for their safety since they believe many people are trying to “steal” their then-unreleased palette in order to “counterfeit” them. “It’s one of those things where I’m like should we move again?” the vlogger explains.

While he and Ryland escaped the event unharmed, they say it was the “most terrifying” thing to ever happen to them. They also reveal the man was arrested and that Jeffree’s security team increased the amount of security around their home, so fans can rest assured there’s no immediate harm.

After this, Shane delves into the darker world of the beauty industry and the stuff that influencers don’t want their viewers to see. As Jeffree explains, what these vloggers, who he leaves unnamed, present themselves as, isn’t always real. “It’s a crazy experience of like, you see this girl doing a tutorial and now she’s blackout drunk, screaming and crying about her ex, on the floor. And you’re like on a brand trip,” he shares. “You’re just there [on the brand trip]to post about an eyeshadow palette.”

Star adds, “The real tea is they’re all lying just for attention and feel good around others.”

And fans of the beauty community will be glad to know Shane does slightly address the feud between Tati Westbrook and James Charles, but only to say he wants them to “shut the f–k up.” He also says that Gabriel Zamora and Nikita Dragun can’t complain about being dragged into the controversy when “they brought themselves into this.”

As for the controversy surrounding Jaclyn Hill, the YouTuber reveals Jeffree Star would’ve reviewed her lipsticks but he had to wait until she “figured out what’s happening with it,” particularly the lipsticks that looked like they had hair and mold on them.

Shane jokes, “What happened because it’s like my PR box—they’re all hairy, like to a point where it looks like I rubbed it on my dog.” And I oop-

They both point out Jaclyn has since addressed the issue, but they’re not totally buying her claim that fibers from the gloves accidentally fell into the lipsticks. “I’ve never seen labs where [they use]white furry gloves,” Jeffree says, using finger quotations around “furry gloves.”

At this point, Jeffree’s now ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt exclaims, “Who would do that?!”

“It doesn’t make sense,” Jeffree adds. “Why does she always have a problem with every launch? I feel horrible for her.”

Speaking of PR boxes, Shane reveals he’s now on numerous PR lists, including that of Kat Von D, who Jeffree has famously fought with. “They put me on a list for Kat Von D’s company and I had to tell them to take me off of it,” Shane quips, proving his loyalty to the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

He also unboxes one of the gifts he was given from Rihannaand her team at Fenty Beauty. After looking through all the products, he and his friends discover he was just sent $1,237 in product.

All of this is to say there will be no shortage of fascinating content coming from Shane and his newly launched beauty channel.