Jen and Larry Edwards, the parents of Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, pose for a rare photo following the family’s FIRING from the show.

After their entire family was fired from MTV’s TEEN Mom, Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry, shared a rare photo of themselves.

After Jen and Larry’s nasty brawl with Ryan’s baby mama Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, during the Teen Mom OG reunion special, the Edwards family was fired.

Fans were treated to a new photo of Ryan’s parents for the holidays, despite the fact that they haven’t seen much of him recently on TV.

On Friday, Jen posted a sweet photo of herself and her husband posing in front of their holiday decorations.

“Merry Christmas Eve!” she wished in the caption.

Standing in front of their lit-up Christmas tree, which had a slew of wrapped presents underneath it, the two held each other close.

Teen Mom fans chimed in, saying that the show hasn’t been the same since they were fired, but that they hope they’re doing well.

“Miss y’all on the teen mom franchise! Hope y’all are blessed and happy!” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful couple, excellent parents, and the best grandparents,” said another.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family @mimijen65 Miss you on the show!! Blessings to you and yours,” a third person said.

The next day, Ryan’s mother posted a photo of Larry, who was sitting outside by a fire without her, on Facebook.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Christmas Day bonfire! (hashtag)only70degrees.”

Jen only shared a photo of her decorated Christmas tree last week, stating that she’s been “loving this time with” her family and that her “heart is full.”

Larry revealed to The Sun earlier this year that he and his wife Jen were fired from the MTV show after months of acrimonious feuding and back-and-forth with Maci, culminating in their reunion brawl.

Maci and Taylor have been in a nasty feud with her ex Ryan, his wife Mackenzie, and his parents for the last few years, so the fight was long overdue.

Maci was accused of withholding Bentley by Ryan and his parents, who thought she was spreading lies about their family.

It all came to a head during the reunion special, when Jen and Larry sat across from Maci and Taylor on a couch.

“Ryan has never been there for him, but y’all put it on Bentley!” Taylor yelled angrily, pointing his finger at Larry and Jen and arguing: “Ryan has never been there for him, but y’all put it on Bentley!”

Ryan’s father was irritated by the accusatory words, so he pushed himself off the couch and lunged at Taylor, yelling, “You know what!”

Ryan was the next to follow…

