Jen Arnold and Bill Klein of The Little Couple sell a waterfront mansion with three floors and an elevator for (dollar)4 million as their family relocates.

Jen Arnold and Bill Klein of The Little Couple sell a (dollar)4 million waterfront mansion with three floors and an elevator as their family relocates.

Jen Arnold and her husband, Bill Klein, have sold their three-story mansion with elevator for (dollar)4 million.

All of this happens as Jen’s famous family prepares to relocate to Boston for her new job.

Jen and Bill, both 47, bought the St.

Petersburg home in 2017 for (dollar)2.1 million, with a profit of (dollar)1.89 million, according to Realtor.

Their former home is 5,441 square feet with six bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

The house has three stories and an elevator.

Jen and Bill were able to live large because their former master suite also included a breakfast kitchen.

They had an office and a formal dining room in the home they lived in for four years.

The majority of the ground floor of this waterfront home in the Snell Isle neighborhood is taken up by garages.

Wrought-iron railings, wood accents, and ceramic tile flooring can all be found throughout.

There’s a heated saltwater pool and spa outside, as well as a built-in fire pit and lush landscaping from which to take in the views.

If the new owners were worried about flooding, the home is now protected by a new sea wall.

In addition, the property is directly across the street from a golf course.

Jen teased the decision in a recent Instagram post, and the Little Couple stars’ big move comes after Jen teased it in a recent Instagram post.

Jen, 47, posted a picture of a blue and white striped diary with the words “make things happen” written in gold across it.

A piece of paper bearing the words “Boston Children’s Medical Hospital” and “Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital” could be seen beneath.

“This!” she captioned the cryptic post, along with other captions like “change is good,” “life is short,” and “more to come.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, wishing her luck with the rumored move.

“Congratulations Jen! Although you will definitely miss the beach!” one person said. “Blessings to you and your beautiful family!!” said another.

“Congratulations to you… Boston will be amazing for all of you… so much to explore for both Will and Zoey!” said another.

Will, Jen’s 12-year-old son, and Zoey, her 10-year-old daughter, are Jen and Bill’s children.

Skeletal dysplasia affects every member of the family.

Since the last episode aired two years ago, fans have been patiently waiting for the reality TV show to return.

After sharing a photo of herself and Bill in September 2021, the mother of two teased a new season.

“Guess who’s back, back again,” she captioned the photo at the time.

However, it’s thought that the absence of a new season was inevitable…

