Jen Shah has asked a judge to dismiss a fraud case against her after seeing “reprehensible” interviews in an ABC News documentary.

Jen Shah requests that a judge dismiss a fraud case based on “reprehensible” interviews in an ABC News documentary.

Jen Shah’s lawyers claim that a new documentary about the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s telemarketing fraud case has infringed on her right to a fair trial.

Jen Shah is requesting that criminal charges against her be dismissed as her trial for alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme approaches.

According to court documents filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Nov.

E! News obtained it on December 30.

Attorneys for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star asked a judge to dismiss her case on January 1, claiming that an ABC News documentary recently broadcast on Hulu had violated Shah’s right to a fair trial.

The Housewife and the Shah Shocker is a documentary about Shah, 47, and her assistant Stuart Smith, who are accused of defrauding hundreds of victims in a nationwide telemarketing scam.

The documentary includes interviews with two Homeland Security Investigations agents, who, according to Shah’s legal team, “opined on her involvement with the alleged scheme, her ‘lavish lifestyle,’ and her alleged treatment of purported victims.”

The interviews “severely jeopardize” Shah’s right to a fair trial, according to Shah’s lawyers, who called the agents’ actions “reprehensible.”

“Thank you, Ms.

In a letter to the judge, Shah’s attorney wrote, “Shah respectfully requests that the Court grant her leave to file a motion to dismiss the indictment.”

“Given Hulu’s nationwide reach and Ms.

Because of Shah’s celebrity, a change in venue would not protect Ms.

Alternative remedies, such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions, would not protect Shah’s rights.”

Shah’s attorneys also claimed in the letter that this was “the second time a member of the prosecutorial team or the USAO has made public, disparaging statements about Ms.

‘Shah,’ according to a report from August.

An assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York was overheard at a restaurant on January 20 “loudly bragging about prosecuting Ms.

“I am Shah.”

Shah’s attorneys argued, “This cannot be tolerated.”

Shah has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to launder money, and one count of obstructing an official proceeding since her arrest in March.

Smith, her assistant, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge as well.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Jen Shah requests that a judge dismiss a fraud case based on “reprehensible” interviews in an ABC News documentary.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Jen Shah Asks Judge to Dismiss Fraud Case Over “Reprehensible” Interviews in ABC News Documentary