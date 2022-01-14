Jen Shah of RHOSLC retaliates after a fan compares her outfit to the Emperor’s New Groove Villain.

Jen Shah’s outfit for the season 2 reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City prompted a slew of memes.

Her response to a fan who compared her to Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove can be found here.

Jen Shah isn’t an evil sorceress, but she can clap back when she needs to.

When an Instagram meme compared her season two reunion dress to the signature look of Yzma, the sorceress villain from the animated film The Emperor’s New Groove, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star found herself doing exactly that.

Although both gowns are purple and embellished with feathers, the Real Housewives fan account joked that Yzma was Jen’s “fashion inspiration,” which Jen seemed to take issue with.

Jen commented, “It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that,” referencing the fact that Cardi B wore the exact same dress, designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, as captured in a Comments by Bravo screengrab.

Finally, the fan account laughed off the remark, joking that they had “never heard” of Cardi B.

“Read me Jen, read me,” the Instagram account wrote in response to Bravo’s post’s comments.

See Jen’s clapback and the comparison above!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 p.m.

(Both E! and Bravo are NBCUniversal properties.)

