Jen Shah of RHOSLC was physically restrained after an altercation with costars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks.

Jen Shah of the REAL Housewives of Salt Lake City was physically restrained during an altercation with co-stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks.

Following her arrest for fraud, Jen went on a road trip with the rest of her cast mates to Utah’s Zion National Park – but things quickly went downhill as Jen had multiple meltdowns while on the trip.

After Jen, 48, was arrested while fleeing the vehicle just weeks before the trip, the explosive brawl began on the charter bus, which has now become a bad omen for the show.

The Shah Squad’s leader insisted she was enraged by Lisa’s, 47, “double standards” with her and her nemesis Meredith, 49.

Jen would not listen to Lisa’s explanation that she and her bff Meredith have been close family friends for over ten years, and she burst out laughing.

Jen, on the verge of crying, screamed angrily, “You haven’t held the same accountability to her.”

You haven’t! Say it now or I’ll kick you out.”

“I’m perplexed, say what?” Lisa inquired, having lost track of what Jen was trying to say.

Jen got up and walked to the back of the bus, cursing at her friend as Lisa tried to understand where she was coming from.

Jen yelled, “Shut the f**k up,” to which the founder of Vida Tequila responded, “Sure, I’ll shut the f**k up.”

But, you know, what everyone else is doing is just as bad.”

Jen asked, trying to get in Lisa’s face, “Oh really? That’s just as bad as what Mary M Cosby and your f**king friend of ten years did to you?”

Lisa, who is usually the calmer of the group, appeared to have reached her breaking point when she screamed, “I literally am shutting down.”

“Right now, I’m turning off the f**k.”

No, stay away from my face.

As she tried to get away from Jen, she added, “I’m done. Get out of my f**king way.”

Jen, on the other hand, continued to lunge at Lisa, getting in her face and raising her hands to her, which Lisa swatted away.

After that, a Bravo producer who was on the bus with the group stepped in and attempted to restrain Jen, but it didn’t work.

Jen yelled, “You want to f**king go, you came at me?” as she continued to fight Lisa on the opposite side of the bus.

The other women in the room…

