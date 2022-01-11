Jen Shah on ‘RHOSLC’: ‘You Don’t Want the Shah Smoke’ Jen Shah on ‘RHOSLC’: ‘You Don’t Want the Shah Smoke’ Jen Shah on ‘RHOSLC’: ‘You Don’t Want the Shah Smoke’ Jen Shah on ‘RHOSLC’

Jen Shah on the ‘RHOSLC’: ‘You Don’t Want the Shah Smoke’ Jen Shah on the ‘RHOSLC’: ‘You Don’t Want the Shah Smoke’ Jen Shah on the ‘RHOSLC’: ‘You Don’t Want the Shah Smoke’ Jen Shah on the ‘R

Everyone appeared to be in good spirits when the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, minus Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks, boarded the infamous Sprinter bus with the same driver as when they traveled to Vail.

It quickly devolved, and a physical altercation was almost inevitable.

Jen Shah elaborated on her side of the story after the Jan.

The ladies recounted the explosive argument during the weekly after-show, explaining where they believed things went wrong.

Jen Shah began by mentioning that Heather Gay had recently informed her that Meredith Marks could be involved in her current indictment.

Furthermore, Shah stated that Jennie Nguyen informed her that Marks hired a private investigator to look into her after they boarded the bus, and that the others appeared to agree that Marks lied about not being able to travel with them because she was attending a memorial.

Heather Gay claims Jen Shah’s employee stole from her store on ‘RHOSLC,’ and her assistant responds.

Shah noticed Barlow’s silence while the others discussed Marks’ behavior and thought the tequila brand owner should “have an opinion on what’s right and wrong,” according to Shah.

She then slammed Barlow, who sparked the brawl by asking, “What are you going to do?” by claiming her co-star would only get her favorite Taco Bell meal.

She went on to say, “You don’t want the Shah smoke.”

Barlow admitted that she didn’t know where things went off the rails during the after-show after comparing the situation to the 1980 horror film The Shining.

She said the group had a good time before they left, and that they joked about her husband, John, joining them on the trip.

She soon realized, however, that things were rapidly deteriorating.

Shah’s emotions were “running rampant,” according to the 47-year-old, who thought it was a joke at first.

After recognizing Shah’s sincerity, the tequila owner admitted she expected the argument to escalate into a physical altercation.

It didn’t get to that point because a producer stepped in and appeared to pull the Housewife away from Barlow.

At the time, Shah didn’t deny her strong emotions, explaining that she was dealing with a “real situation.”

As a result, she does not believe…

