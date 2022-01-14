Jen Shah Responds to Fashion Critics Who Liken Her Reunion Dress to Yzma from ‘Emperor’s New Groove’

Jen Shah wore a very over-the-top Jean Louis Sabaji purple velvet gown to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, and it didn’t take long for the memes to start rolling.

Fans began comparing the reality star to everything under the sun, including the Disney villain Yzma from Emperor’s New Groove, thanks to her feather-embellished shoulders and a crystal design dangling from the neckline.

“Cleary Yzma from Emperor’s New Groove was Jen’s reunion fashion inspiration,” a fan account Housewives Addicted wrote alongside a photo of Shah and Yzma.

The reality star was quick to respond, pointing out that the couture ensemble was a page from Cardi B’s playbook.

“It was actually @iamcardib,” she wrote, “but I don’t expect you to know.”

In November 2021, the “WAP” singer wore the dress to the American Music Awards.

Despite Shah’s efforts to correct the record, memes continued to flood Twitter.

One user described Jen Shah as Theodore Pauley, a purple creature from Monster’s Inc.

“I just can’t stop looking at her dress now,” one person said, while another said the outfit was “terrible.”

Shah’s outfit received a lot of attention, but she wasn’t the only one who was chastised.

Fans of Bravo were dissatisfied with the ladies’ appearances in general.

Fans flooded the Bravo by Betches Instagram account with comments after the reunion show outfits were revealed.

“Why do they all look like they went to a bad prom dress store?” one user wondered, while another joked, “More stylists need to move to Utah.”

Meredith Marks’ Christian Cowan gown drew comparisons ranging from “nurse in Elton John’s hospital” to “muppet,” according to fans.

Whitney Wild Rose, for her part, wore a Liastublla velvet green gown that appeared to be a fan favorite.

Heather Gay wore a navy velvet gown, Lisa Barlow wore a metallic purple gown, and Jennie Nguyen wore a glitzy purple gown to the event.

Despite the fact that Mary Cosby’s outfit would have been a show-stopper, the reality star did not attend the event.

