Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen for Offensive Posts and a “Disingenuous Apology” on ‘RHOSLC’

Jen Shah is the most recent Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member to publicly criticize Jennie Nguyen.

During the year 2020, the latter was discovered to have shared racist and anti-BLM posts on Facebook.

Despite the fact that Nguyen has since apologized for her remarks, many Bravo fans are calling for her to be fired from the show.

Shah is now reacting to the viral posts and criticizing Nguyen for her “disingenuous apology.”

“I’m not always convinced by what I see or hear on the internet.

I’ve experienced what it’s like to be judged without evidence or an admission of guilt firsthand.

However, now that my RHOSLC cast member has admitted to making those heinous comments and posts, I feel compelled to speak up on behalf of my African-American husband and sons to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.

It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments mocking and ignoring those killed while marching to raise awareness about the country’s deep-seated social justice issues.

I’m also dissatisfied with the phony apology that was issued.

Needless to say, we have a lot to discuss.

Following Shah’s statement, her Instagram fans and followers had a lot to say about it, and they weighed in via her comments.

“I really like how you set the tone for this.

It’s very elegant, but it gets right to the point.

“We have BUSINESS to take care of,” one fan explained.

“I’m not a big fan of yours, but I really like this message! Thank you for speaking up and calling her out!”

A follower added, “S–t she posted should not be tolerated and needs to be addressed.”

“PERIOD! I’m glad you spoke up,” one Instagram user said. “I hope the Diet Coke lady gets her friend together, but that’s highly unlikely.”

“Wow, Jen, you said it perfectly! The apology wasn’t even enough.”

Another fan said, “I’m not buying her apology at all.”

However, not all of Shah’s fans were on her side, with some claiming that she was merely deflecting attention away from her legal issues.

“I’ve always supported you, but Jen, you have no right to condemn anyone… I’m not defending [Nguyen], but u need to sit down and shut up and focus on your upcoming trial,” one supporter said.

“What you did to a lot of elderly people was pure deflection!”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.