Jen Shah’s’stressful’ arrest has strained her marriage to Sharrieff Shah.

One step at a time, please.

Jen Shah and her husband, Sharrieff Shah, have been through a lot in the past year, but they’re working hard to keep their marriage together.

“It’s been a very stressful time,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, and her husband, 50, tells Us Weekly exclusively. Her March arrest “put a strain on their marriage,” the source adds.

On RHOSLC, the marketing executive hinted at marital strife when she revealed in the season 2 premiere that the couple considered divorce earlier this year.

During the September 12 episode, she told Lisa Barlow, “I thought my entire world was going to end.”

“I didn’t think Sharrieff was a good influence in my life.”

He wasn’t able to assist me in any way.

What I didn’t realize was how I was acting, which made him feel like he was the problem because I hadn’t fully told him how I was feeling.”

“Jen and Coach are going strong now,” an insider tells Us.

“They’re taking it day by day,” says the narrator, “especially because every day brings something new.”

Since March 30, when she and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims across the United States, the Bravo personality has been in the spotlight.

Jen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with telemarketing in April.

Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and obstruction of justice earlier this month.

The Shahs are “processing everything as a family” as the legal battle plays out on and off camera, according to the source.

Sharrieff Jr., 27, and Omar, 16, are the couple’s sons.

“[Coach Shah] is there for Jen and has her back through it all,” the source adds.

“They adore each other.”

They went to therapy, which was extremely beneficial, and they are now much stronger than they were a few months ago.”

Jen told Barlow, 46, about the couples therapy during the RHOSLC premiere, but she also revealed that Sharrieff was much closer to ending their marriage than she thought.

“So he said, ‘OK, I have to go.’

