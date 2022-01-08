Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, admits to having ‘nightmares’ and ‘extreme fear’ as a result of her anxiety battle in the midst of a health crisis.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, admits she has ‘nightmares’ and ‘extreme fear’ as a result of her anxiety battle.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom dealing with a health crisis, revealed she has ‘nightmares’ and ‘extreme fear’ as a result of her anxiety.

Jenelle, 30, opened up about her struggles on Instagram Stories, saying she suffers from “major social anxiety.”

“I have anxiety,” she said at the start of the Qandamp;A.

Is there anyone else?”

Jenelle agreed with her fans when they shared their own experiences with anxiety.

Jenelle responded, “Yes, nightmares are bad for me too,” to a fan who expressed “debilitating anxiety with nightmares.”

When a fan revealed that they watch Jenelle on old episodes of Teen Mom to help them with anxiety, the TV mom “smiled.”

Jenelle said, “That’s what a lot of mine is,” when a fan admitted to having “health anxiety.”

Another person who expressed “major social anxiety” received a “me too” response from her.

The mother of three then described how she feels when she is anxious.

“Extreme fear for no apparent reason,” Jenelle wrote.

I’m freaking out about things that haven’t even happened yet.”

She ended the conversation by expressing her gratitude to her fans by being open and honest.

“Thanks for speaking with me! I enjoy reading everyone’s feedback,” she wrote.

“I’ll read more about anxiety tomorrow.”

Jenelle has been candid about her health issues, revealing that she has a series of “painful” tumors in her spine and neck.

In a TikTok video, the reality star shared a depressing update on her health in response to a commenter who described themselves as a “huge fan.”

Jenelle said while laying down on a bed, “Hey, thanks for the support.”

“Recently, I’ve been taking it easy.

“Right now, I’m putting my health first, so if it appears that I’ve lost my spark or motivation, it’s because I have.

“You know, I’ve recently been diagnosed with two tumors in my spine.”

“They also discovered I have a tumor in my neck, which hurts a lot…

I’ve recently been in a lot of pain, and my neck is killing me.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star said she has an “update” with her neurosurgeon next week, after previously disclosing her struggles with a spinal disorder.

Jenelle has syringomyelia, a condition in which fluid-filled cysts (called syrinxes) develop within the spinal cord.

Headaches, pain, loss of reflexes, and muscle weakness are among the symptoms.

They can result in paralysis in some extreme cases.

She revealed that she had “discovered a few tumors in my spine” in a Facebook post…

