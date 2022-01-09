Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, comes dangerously close to slipping out of her top in a new photo released after she teased getting lip fillers.

Jenelle Evans of TEEN Mom nearly slipped out of her revealing new photo after the reality star teased that she had gotten lip fillers.

Jenelle, 30, took to Instagram to show off her latest makeover.

Her long, wavy black hair was curled, and she wore thick eyelashes.

Over her plunging outfit, she wore a black fedora hat and a plaid jacket blazer.

The V-necked outfit hinted at cleavage and a glimpse of her bare boobs.

Before smiling at the camera, the reality star lowered her eyes.

“Oh my god! Who is this?” she captioned the photo, along with a fiery heart emoji.

Jenelle is the mother of Jace, 11, Kaiser, 6, and Ensley, four, and is married to David Eason, 33.

While driving around with David in the first week of January, the MTV mom poked fun at her fans on social media.

She pointed the camera at David, who was behind the wheel, in her first Instagram Story.

While they were inside their car, a country song was playing in the background.

In a second Instagram Story, the reality star appeared to have massively plumped lips.

“Got some lip fillers today,” she captioned her picture.

With her seemingly new lips, the MTV star sipped iced coffee from McDonald’s.

Jenelle continued her joke by informing her followers: “Y’all I’m JUST KIDDING.”

“It was a filter,” she explains.

Jenelle recently revealed on Instagram that she has been suffering from “major social anxiety.”

“I have anxiety,” she began the Qandamp;A session with her fans.

“Are there any others?”

Her fans responded to her question by sharing their own stories of anxiety.

One fan mentioned their “debilitating anxiety accompanied by nightmares.”

“Yes, nightmares are bad for me as well,” Jenelle responded.

When another fan revealed that they watched previous episodes of Teen Mom to help them cope with anxiety, the mother-of-three “smiled.”

The next fan revealed that she suffers from “health anxiety.”

“It’s what a lot of my stuff is,” Jenelle admitted.

“Me too,” she said to another person who was suffering from “major social anxiety.”

Jenelle wrote, “The feeling of extreme fear for certain situations or no reason and can’t figure out why.”

“I’m scared of the silliest things that haven’t happened yet.”

She expressed her gratitude for her fans’ candor.

“Thank you…,” she said at the end.

