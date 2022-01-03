Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, is accused of’manipulating’ her 12-year-old son Jace with ‘petty’ Christmas gift rules.

Jenelle Evans, a TEEN Mom 2 alum, has been accused of “manipulating” her 12-year-old son Jace with “petty” rules about his Christmas gifts.

David Eason, the 30-year-old’s husband, was seen without her playing with Jace’s gift.

Jace was seen happily holding up an Oculus that he received for Christmas in a new Instagram post shared by Teen Mom Chatter, a Teen Mom fan page.

“Since they gave Jace the Oculus for Christmas, I’m assuming he could only use it at their house,” the caption read.

“He can’t take it to Babs’ house,” the caption continued, noting that Jace lives primarily with his grandmother Barbara.

“It’s the same with the other large gifts they’ve given him.

“He only visits every other weekend, two weeks in the summer, and on occasion during the holidays.”

“Most of the time, they get used to it.”

“So who do they buy it from?”

Jenelle’s husband David, 33, appeared to back up the fan account’s claims when he posted a video of himself playing Oculus Quest 2 without Jace.

Jenelle seemed to “manipulate” her oldest son, according to many Teen Mom 2 fans.

“Just more manipulation on Jenelle’s part imo,” one MTV fan wrote in the comments section.

She does this on purpose in order to entice Jace to come to her house or live with her.”

“This is tragic,” said another.

Allow the child to accept and enjoy the gift if you give one.

“I’m glad my parents weren’t like that.”

“How is it a gift if he can’t have it whenever he wants?” chimed in a third. “That’s sad, why can’t he have it at Barb’s?”

“It’s not for him at all if he can only play it twice a month,” a follower wrote.

It’s for them to get high and pretend to be clowns, as well as to entertain the other children.

She should have purchased two: one for her children and the other for Jace.”

Jenelle was accused of being “petty” just days after she was chastised for waking her kids up at 4 a.m. on Christmas morning to open presents.

To show off how her family celebrated the holiday, the mother of three posted a TikTok video of their early morning wake-up to their new items.

“(hashtag)MerryChristmas from our family to yours! We had a great day! (hashtag)SantaWasHere,” she wrote in the caption.

Jenelle’s day began at four a.m., when she went to show off their lit-up Christmas tree and all the gifts beneath it, according to the MTV alum.

