Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, posts a rare photo of her two youngest children, Kaiser, 7, and Ensley, 4, posing with Santa.

Jenelle Evans, who previously appeared on TEEN Mom 2, shared a rare photo of her children Kaiser, 7, and Ensley, 4, posing with Santa.

In a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old shared how she and her family are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Jenelle shared two photos of her children meeting Santa Claus on Instagram on Friday.

Jenelle, Kaiser, and Ensley took a selfie in front of a Christmas tree in the first photo, while her two youngest children smiled while posing with Santa in the second.

As they held hands across Santa’s lap, the siblings were adorable.

“I guess these kiddos aren’t on the naughty list this year!” Jenelle captioned the adorable photo.

“Because it wasn’t particularly busy, the kids were able to speak with Santa for ten minutes!”

“Kaiser used to be a skeptic of Santa Claus, but now he believes in him.”

Kaiser is shared by the Teen Mom 2 alum and her ex Nathan Griffith, while Ensley is shared by her husband David Eason, 33.

She also has a 12-year-old son, Jace, with her ex-husband Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle shared the sweet photos after requesting “prayers” from fans after learning she had “a few tumors” in her spine.

Jenelle shared a sad health update about her spine on her Instagram Story on Friday, which fans may know is a problem for her.

“I haven’t been feeling great lately,” she began.

Just know that if I take longer breaks from social media, it’s because I’m taking a break.

“I recently discovered a couple of tumors in my spine.”

While she enjoys “making content,” the former MTV star stated that her health is currently her top priority.

“Some days are better than others,” Jenelle explained, “but most days are painful.”

“(hashtag)PrayersPlease,” she concluded her message.

The former TV star has syringomyelia, a condition in which a fluid-filled cyst (called a syrinx) develops within the spinal cord.

Headaches, pain in the neck, arms, and back, loss of reflexes, and muscle weakness are some of the symptoms.

It can sometimes result in paralysis.

Jenelle frequently discusses the condition on her TikTok page, frequently “dueling” other users who suffer from it.

She shared a TikTok video earlier this month in which she screamed along to an emo song and lip-synced the lyrics: “I don’t need drugs because I’m already high enough.”

“Checkup with my (hashtag)neurosurgeon,” she captioned the video.

“When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctors ‘can’t help you,” she wrote over the video, apparently quoting her doctors.

Go to the ER if you become paralyzed.”

“In my opinion, the scariest news a doctor can give you,” one user commented.

Another user is encouraging…

