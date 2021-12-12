Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, says she’s ‘NOT leaving’ her husband David after he was slammed for posting a ‘nude’ photo of a celebrity.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, says she’s ‘NOT leaving’ her husband David after he was chastised for posting a ‘nude’ photo of a celebrity on social media.

Jenelle Evans, a TEEN Mom 2 alum, said she’s “NOT leaving” her husband David Eason after he was chastised for posting a “nude” photo of her on social media.

In a new video, the 29-year-old asserted that she is content in her relationship.

Jenelle posted a video to TikTok on Saturday that started with her staring intently at the camera while text onscreen read: “No, I will not leave my husband.”

“Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk,” she mouthed as she moved away from the camera.

Her hair cascaded past her shoulders in curls, and she wore a full face of makeup in the clip.

Jenelle also stated in the TikTok video that she has no plans to leave David, 33, by captioning it, “I could care less if you like him or not.”

After fans chastised David for posting a “nude” photo of her, the ex-MTV star shared the video.

David shared a steamy throwback photo from their vacation in the US Virgin Islands on Instagram recently.

Jenelle appeared to be topless in the photo while showering in the clear water of Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

From the waist up, the photo was cropped.

“My favorite place on the planet and my favorite person in my favorite picture,” David captioned the picture.

Fans were outraged by David’s exposure of Jenelle’s body, especially since the Teen Mom 2 star has been open about her body image issues.

“This just says he misses Jenelle’s old body and free vacations,” one fan said.

“It says a lot about their current situation if that was his favorite.”

“If you don’t know Jenelle and David and their background, it’s a bomb a** picture,” one person wrote.

But the fact that it’s them makes it seem like a dig because she’s no longer that size.”

“David alternates between posting humiliating picturesvideos and posting a nude of her, but back when she was’skinny,’ so she feels trapped,” said a third.

“Knowing that her husband discovered 2(plus) years old photos of her hot will simultaneously boost her ego and send her current body image into the dumpster will send her current body image into the dumpster.”

“Overall, it’s sad and creepy.”

Jenelle previously expressed her true feelings about her body in a series of throwback photos, reminiscing about her slimmer figure.

She shared her insecurities about her curves and how she misses the way she used to look with her fans on TikTok.

In the video, the mother of three is seen confessing her thoughts while listening to David Guetta’s song Sexy B**ch…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.