Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, smiles as she prepares Thanksgiving dinner with her husband, David Eason, following his arrest.

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason posed for photos after he was arrested for “driving with a revoked license.”

After his arrest earlier this month, David, 33, was also charged with possession of an open container.

Following the incident, the couple appeared to be in good spirits, as they posted photos of themselves at home preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

Jenelle posted a photo of the two snuggled up close and smiling at the camera to her Instagram Stories.

With a laughing face and a skull emoji, she jokingly captioned the photo, “After 10 different angles.”

In a subsequent post, the former MTV star shared a boomerang of her husband stuffing the turkey while grinning ear to ear.

She wished her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving” alongside the photo.

The posts follow the former Teen Mom star’s arrest for driving with a “revoked license.”

According to the incident report obtained exclusively by The Sun, David was under the influence of “alcohol” at the time of his arrest.

He was held on a $750 bond and bailed out with the help of a bondsman.

On February 16, he is scheduled to appear in court.

In a separate incident in July 2020, he was charged with Driving With License Revoked.

David faces additional charges for driving while his license is revoked, having an expired registration tag, and speeding out of Pender County, so the road drama doesn’t end there.

On February 9, he is scheduled to appear in court to face those charges.

The allegations were first reported by Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Fans chastised him after his arrest in 2021 for resuming his driving duties.

Days after his arrest, David posted a TikTok video of himself in a car behind a large truck that was missing a wheel.

Fans speculated that he was driving when the video was shot because he never appeared on screen.

The video went viral on Reddit, where fans chastised him.

“Look who’s out on the road again,” one commenter wrote.

Is it possible that he was the one behind the wheel?”

“They’ll be driving until they kill someone,” said another.

With those two, there are no repercussions or personal responsibility.”

“If he couldn’t drive, why couldn’t Jenelle?” a third commenter asked. “Why take the risk at all if you don’t have to?”

Jenelle, 29, accidentally revealed David had lost his driver’s license while retaliating against a troll in May.

