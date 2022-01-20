Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, takes fans on a tour of her’she-shed’ construction over the last year.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, took her fans on a video tour of the progress of her “she-shed” construction in the woods over the last year.

Jenelle, 30, documented the shed’s original appearance in November 2021 in a TikTok video.

At the start of the video, wooden panels and a ladder were on the front porch.

The interior walls needed to be painted, and the floor needed to be cleaned.

The walls were then painted white and an air conditioner was installed in December 2021.

Furniture was brought into the room in January 2022, along with a laptop.

The Teen Mom 2 star jumped onto the brown sofa and smiled at the neon sign that read “Teen Mom 2.”

“Took forever but grateful,” the ex-MTV star captioned the post.

Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) by Edison Lighthouse was playing in the background.

Jenelle is the mother of Jace, 11, Kaiser, 6, and Ensley, four, and is married to David Eason, 33.

Jenelle recently told The Sun in an exclusive interview that she was dissatisfied with Farrah Abraham’s recent behavior following her legal troubles.

“Farrah needs to grow up and act her age,” Jenelle said.

She should stay home if she can’t handle alcohol.”

“It’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’ll end up in the news and her daughter will be able to read it,” Jenelle added.

In response to Farrah, 30,’s claims that she was set up in the incident, Jenelle added, “And if she was set up, maybe it’s best to stay at home and drink.”

Farrah, who has a 12-year-old daughter named Sophia, was arrested on January 15 while partying it up at a Hollywood nightclub.

The MTV mom was arrested, according to TMZ, after she refused to leave Grandmaster Records and allegedly “slapped a security guard.”

When the paramedics arrived, someone accused the reality star of being allegedly aggressive, necessitating the call for backup police officers.

Farrah was then apprehended and later released.

The reality star shared a video of herself on the ground during the altercation after her arrest.

“What a horrible dining experience of being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah claimed.

“It’s such an unsafe,…,” she said of the location.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.