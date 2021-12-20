Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, was mocked for twerking against her car at a GAS STATION on her 30th birthday while wearing a tiny red dress.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, was mocked for twerking against her car at a GAS STATION on her 30th birthday in a tiny red dress.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, was mocked by fans after recording a “hilarious” video with her husband David Eason in which she twerked at a gas station to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Earlier in the day, the reality star shared another video showing her excitement for the big day.

Jenelle used TikTok to share a hilarious video of herself and David, 33, stopping at a gas station while out celebrating the TV star’s big day.

Her husband wore blue jeans, a brown button down shirt, and a brown jacket, while she wore a short body-hugging red dress, black heels, and a jacket for the occasion.

While filling up the car with gas, the couple took turns in front of the camera, making sexy gestures.

Jenelle started the video by filming herself holding the gas pump and parting her lips while bringing it closer to her face.

While retrieving the receipt from the machine, David tried on his own sexy look, staring directly at the camera.

Jenelle is then seen straddled against the back of their car, her skimpy outfit shaking her backside.

David twirled one of the sqeegees around his fingers, while his wife washed the windshield with the other.

David ends the video by throwing empty bags at the camera.

“Birthday gas station Tik tok,” Jenelle captioned the photo, which was set to the Black Eyed Peas song Boom Boom Pow.

A slew of fans couldn’t help themselves and left comments on the amusing video, one of whom wrote: “Please tell me someone else is driving.”

“LMFAO HER FOOT RIGHT NEXT TO THE FOOD ON THE GROUND,” another person wrote.

“The bar on comedy and basic appeal has dropped to an all-time low,” said a third user.

“I thought that was some crazy homeless Man until I realized it was David,” a fourth viewer joked about Jenelle’s husband.

“Yikes!” says one.

Others mocked her mother Barbara’s southern drawl.

“You’re bofe high, Barbara voice”

“You’re both high!!! (Barbara voice) ” “High!!! High!!! You’re both high!!!

“Well, I’ll see you at the gas station with your boyyyfrienddd, Janelle.”

Jenelle brags about being a year older in a series of TikTok videos earlier in the day.

“How old are you?” she inquired in the first video.

She chuckled to herself as she pondered “how” she had lived to be 110 years old.

“I’m 30 y’all,” the mother of three captioned the photo.

“Congratulations on your birthday.”

The ex-MTV star screamed at someone in the second TikTok video…

